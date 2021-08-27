VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.36). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.66% and a negative return on equity of 138.73%.

VYNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

VYNE opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

