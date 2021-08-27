Short Interest in Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Declines By 91.5%

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 91.5% from the July 29th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Erste Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $60.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Amadeus IT Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $752.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.22 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

