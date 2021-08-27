Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

NYSE ES opened at $90.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

