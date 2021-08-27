Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 1,057.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 89,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 81,614 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the second quarter worth $274,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 158,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $51.70 on Friday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $52.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

