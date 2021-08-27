Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

MUB stock opened at $117.11 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

