KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.20 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. KBR had a positive return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 0.58%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded KBR from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. KBR has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $42.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 607.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,409 shares in the company, valued at $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

