Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for AAC Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tsai now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AAC Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AACAY. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of AAC Technologies stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AAC Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $7.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.48.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

