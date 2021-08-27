IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 103,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Ferro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $72,643,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new position in Ferro during the first quarter worth about $16,036,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ferro by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,609,187 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,431,000 after acquiring an additional 541,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ferro by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,276,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,524,000 after acquiring an additional 460,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ferro by 107.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 774,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Gabelli reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

NYSE:FOE opened at $20.56 on Friday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

