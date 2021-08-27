HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.
HPQ stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
