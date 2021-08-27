HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith Sells 100,000 Shares

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Peter Henderson Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

HPQ stock opened at C$0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$235.40 million and a PE ratio of -280.00.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

