Insider Selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $103,250.00 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Arnold J. Levine sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $103,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,589. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $29.83 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.49. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.63.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PMVP has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 919,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 120,240 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

