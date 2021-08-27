Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Sells $98,093.30 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chi-Foon Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synopsys alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $326.51 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $327.61. The company has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.