Nwam LLC Takes $379,000 Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 26.2% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $131.30 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,817,544.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at $22,268,543.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,436,457 shares of company stock valued at $182,588,274. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.24.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

