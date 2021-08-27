3,645 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth $63,000. 50.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.24.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.17. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -772.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.41.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $85,632.43. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 117,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,745,270.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 109,104 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $14,549,018.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,338,316.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,436,457 shares of company stock valued at $182,588,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

