William Blair Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP)

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note published on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

Shares of NTAP opened at $86.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NetApp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 64.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NetApp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 668,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,558,000 after acquiring an additional 66,927 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp by 751.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth about $310,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

