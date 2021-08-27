Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Stake Boosted by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Square by 178.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 41.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,812 shares of company stock worth $169,490,464. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $262.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.91. The stock has a market cap of $120.50 billion, a PE ratio of 229.94, a PEG ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.85.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

