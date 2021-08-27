NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Fox-Davies Capital downgraded shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global raised shares of NetApp from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

