Nwam LLC Has $354,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHH. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 72.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 404,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 184,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,857 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.