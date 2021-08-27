Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 9,919 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 193,390 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,919 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $370,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $220,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 37.7% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 151,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 151.9% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 29,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.56. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

