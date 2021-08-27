Artemis Investment Management LLP Takes Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 292,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $514,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 53.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 7,362 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $241,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $1,118,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,908,100 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

