Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 425,246 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 425,246 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 24.8% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 66,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 159,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

