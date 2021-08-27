BMO Capital Markets Increases Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$142.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$139.00 to C$142.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.77.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $106.40.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.84. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be paid a $0.858 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.