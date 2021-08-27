Nwam LLC Buys 337 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMLC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 247.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 860.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.