Nwam LLC Trims Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of Avidity Biosciences worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,336,000 after buying an additional 812,897 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,057,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,126,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 3.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 446,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,741,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RNA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $19.68 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

