Nwam LLC Sells 9,267 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,267 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.06% of Avidity Biosciences worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 over the last 90 days. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $19.68 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $37.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.53.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

