Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 153 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

LIT opened at $83.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.95. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $36.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

