Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.
Shares of IHG opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.29.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
