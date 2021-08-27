Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Shares of IHG opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.