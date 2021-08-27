Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,193,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,839,000 after buying an additional 257,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,475,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,849,000 after buying an additional 471,756 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,509,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,005,000 after buying an additional 229,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,288,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,256,000 after buying an additional 29,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,192,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,316,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

PKG opened at $149.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $156.54. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.20.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

