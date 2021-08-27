InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of IHG stock opened at $62.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHG. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

