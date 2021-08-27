Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 23,281 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 101,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 134,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 878,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,699,000 after purchasing an additional 24,887 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 16,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,395,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,211,000 after purchasing an additional 201,697 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $164.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.69.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total value of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock worth $47,679,186. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

