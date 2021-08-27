Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 130 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.29.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $130.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.09 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.19. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $130.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

