Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 23,882 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,882 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognex by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 249,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,937,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 29,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in Cognex by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognex by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGNX opened at $87.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.73. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

