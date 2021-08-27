Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $498,000 Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,858 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in D8 were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in D8 in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in D8 by 144.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in D8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in D8 during the first quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D8 alerts:

Shares of DEH stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH).

Receive News & Ratings for D8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.