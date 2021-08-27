Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

NYSE:SRC opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 23.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.638 dividend. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.