iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 100,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWY opened at $159.33 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $114.40 and a 1 year high of $160.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.05.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.