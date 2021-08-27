Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XSLV. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $47.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $48.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08.

