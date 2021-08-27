Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,100 Shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Global X Internet of Things ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNSR. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 197.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period.

Shares of SNSR opened at $37.29 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $37.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.23.

