Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $702,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,728,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 1,629,548 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 866.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

GOVT opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.