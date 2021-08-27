Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $11,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDBC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,729,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,862,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 640,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84.

