Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,025 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,135,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,882,000 after buying an additional 7,163,335 shares during the period. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,621,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 18,495.1% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,596,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 1,588,362 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,224,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,547,000 after buying an additional 1,154,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.76.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.19.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

