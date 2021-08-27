Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 33,807 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,652 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 33,807 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after purchasing an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $132.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 139.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $123.50 and a 12 month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,806,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock worth $2,532,292. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

