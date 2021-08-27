New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 3,704 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $25,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter worth $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RH by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

RH opened at $709.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.85. RH has a 52-week low of $292.00 and a 52-week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The business had revenue of $860.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.94.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

