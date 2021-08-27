Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 102.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,595 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $8,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 167.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter worth $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 52.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 21.7% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $124.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

