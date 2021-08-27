Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,674 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 28.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $3,538,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,167 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $457.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $459.73. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $463.69.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.