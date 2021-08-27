Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 176,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $47,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,676 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

