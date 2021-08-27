Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 195,605 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 716,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 195,605 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $61,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after buying an additional 506,598 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,349,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $516,117,000 after buying an additional 119,454 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after buying an additional 725,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,948,000 after buying an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,312,000 after buying an additional 77,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Cowen downgraded Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $70.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

