Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 47,624 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,624 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.70% of Digimarc worth $9,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,730,000 after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 834,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 486,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 180,713 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digimarc by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 21,037 shares during the period. 48.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67. Digimarc Co. has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $448.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 211.08%.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.60 per share, with a total value of $114,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,851 shares in the company, valued at $396,138.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

