Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $59.13 Million Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,498 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of Dolby Laboratories worth $59,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $240,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $304,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 10,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,011,804.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total transaction of $2,933,328.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366 over the last three months. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB opened at $99.32 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

