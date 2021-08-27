John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.68

Shares of John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.68 and last traded at $58.68, with a volume of 341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $536.25 million during the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 7.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

About John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:JW.B)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

