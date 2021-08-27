Short Interest in Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) Drops By 88.9%

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOXG) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Aoxing Pharmaceutical stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. Aoxing Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.05.

About Aoxing Pharmaceutical

Aoxing Pharmaceutical Co, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of a variety of narcotics and pain management products. It offers prescription and over the counter drugs which include Zhongtong’an, for the indication of oral and dental pain; Yiqi Qiangshen Granule, used to notify and promote blood circulation; and Tilidine Hydrochloride tablets, which orally-absorbs synthetic narcotic analgesic.

