QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $50.94

Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $50.88, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $796.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in QCR by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in QCR by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

